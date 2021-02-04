Cherokee Storytelling, Shakespeare’s Villains, and Tea Time: Things to Do in DC, February 4-7

Hey friends,

We’ve got Shakespeare villains, Cherokee storytelling, and new poetry.

See your problematic fave Macbeth and other villains in a new show from Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

The devil you know: Explore the sinister minds of Macbeth, Iago, and other Shakespearean bad boys in All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, a one-man digital show. Actor Patrick Page—who’s used to playing the malefactor onstage—will take on various villainous roles to illustrate the Bard’s best antagonists in this Shakespeare Theatre Company production. Available to stream starting Thursday 2/4; $25, buy tickets here.

Sip and chat: Have tea with musicians in a monthly series from the National Museum of Women in the Arts. This week, hear a brief performance from local singer Courtney Dowe, followed by an interview in which she’ll discuss how she combines songwriting and human rights activism. Friday 2/5 at noon; Free, watch it online here.

A new release: The anthology This Is What America Looks Like, edited by Caroline Bock and Jona Colson, features poetry and fiction from 100 writers in the region. Tune into the book launch event, hosted by the Bethesda-based Writer’s Center, to learn more about the expansive collection and hear readings from the anthology’s honorees, including Regie Cabico (who wrote the poem “Asian In The Sun”) and Leslie Pietrzyk (who penned the story “Admit This To No One”). Friday 2/5 at 7 PM; Free, RSVP here.

Story time: The new “Art of Storytelling” series from the National Museum of the American Indian focuses on oral histories and traditions every Saturday in February. In the first installment, storyteller Robert Lewis will share Cherokee tales passed down over generations. Saturday 2/6 at 11 AM; Free, watch it here.

There’s a game: If you’re prepping for the Super Bowl this weekend, we’ve got recs for all the takeout you could want—Buffalo-wing empanadas included—and bars where you can (safely) watch it.

It’s that time already?: If you, unlike me, are already planning for Valentine’s Day because you, unlike me, are a smart planner, here’s a roundup of where to find the best takeout and delivery for toasting the holiday.

DC culture: Check out the albums, podcasts, books, and other local things that we’re into right now.

Black History Month: Looking for fun ways to celebrate? We’ve got a list of 16 things you can do with concerts, book talks, history lessons, exhibits, and more.

What I’m watching:

A woman on a mission.

I recently rented Promising Young Woman because I’m at the phase of pandemic life where I am desperate for good new stuff to watch and I am willing to spend (a little) money. I really enjoyed it. The trailer focused on Carey Mulligan’s bait bit, where she pretends to be a too-drunk woman at a bar to see which “nice guy” will take her home. When the men fall for it and try to take advantage of her, they find that she’s more sober than sloppy. But those confrontations aren’t the center of this rape revenge story. The protagonist actually goes after the group of men who hurt her childhood friend and the women who willfully ignored the crime after the fact. I thought it was a smart and refreshing concept with an unpredictable ending—I won’t spoil it—that is both pessimistic and satisfying.

Thanks for reading! Tell me what you’re up to at home by dropping me a line at rcartagena@washingtonian.com.

