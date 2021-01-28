Tailgate at Home With Super Bowl Takeout From DC-Area Restaurants

Football’s biggest night kicks off on Sunday, February 7 as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. (Or rather, that sport thing taking place before and after the Weeknd’s halftime concert). Want to uplevel your snacks? Plenty of local restaurants are here to help.

Alfredo’s Italia at Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

The bakery is launching a pizza pop-up on Super Bowl Sunday with 18-inch pies and shaved-ribeye cheesesteaks. For those missing the nachos from shuttered Adams Morgan sports bar the Ventnor, the cheesy chips are making an appearance, too. Details: Delivery and pick-up.

Bammy’s

301 Water St., SE

Ex-Maydan chefs Bill Addison and Chris Morgan helm the kitchen at the waterfront Caribbean spot, inspired by travels through the island region. Jerk spice is the MVP of their $100 Super Bowl feast—it’s rubbed on chicken wings, barbecue, pork belly, and sausages. The spread feeds four with condiments and Jamaican beer included. Details: Pick-up only.

Colada Shop

1405 T St., NW; 10 Pearl St., SW

The colorful all-day cafes are putting together a $95 game day package, available at both the 14th Street and Wharf locations. Buffalo-chicken-stuffed empanadas are served with blue cheese sauce, and the offerings also include plantain chips and Cuban sandwiches. Details: Order by February 4; Delivery and pick-up.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill sub shop (in the Beuchert’s Saloon space) swaps its usual sandwich menu for a $95 box of tailgating classics. It’ll be filled with nachos, wings, chili, and half smokes. Details: Pick-up only.

Gonzo at Astoria

1521 17th St., NW

Chef Nick Olivas heads this LA-style Mexican pop-up that runs out of Dupont Circle cocktail bar Astoria. His $65 Super Bowl menu features carnitas tacos and nachos topped with queso, guacamole, and salsa roja. For dessert, sugar-dusted churros are served with nutella ganache. The package feeds two to three people. Details: Order by February 6; Email [email protected] for pick-up only.

Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

The Silver Spring barbecue joint is offering a range of options. There are wing samplers ($25) and barbecue samplers ($40), or diners can curate their own barbecue feasts. Select your choice of smoked meat, along with sides like cheddar/Sriracha biscuits and mac and cheese. Details: Pick-up only.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s online platform is slinging a la carte offerings for a mix-and-match spread. Choices include a roster of appetizers, such as seven-layer dip, potato skins, pigs in a blanket, and buffalo-chicken dip. Add-on Bluejacket beer and batch cocktails for an additional price. Details: Delivery and pick-up.

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mt. Ranier

Jesse Miller’s long-awaited American restaurant opened in Mount Rainier in the fall, bringing creative comfort food to the neighborhood. His $100 Super Bowl box is packed with confit chicken wings, chili mac, and pulled-pork sliders. There’s also a $70 vegetarian version with veggie-burger sliders and fried green tomatoes. Both packages feed five. Details: Order by February 1; Pick-up only.

