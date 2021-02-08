The Weeknd Is Stuck in a Hall of Mirrors, and DC Can Relate

Canadian pop star the Weeknd’s halftime set at the Super Bowl? Pretty good! The memes that followed? Entertaining as well. Here are some fun, DC-specific variants:

trying to figure out how to leave eighteenth st lounge (rip ❤️) pic.twitter.com/GHItWituNX — Chelsea Cirruzzo ✨ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) February 8, 2021

I’ve never been there so I’m going to tell my kids this was Dupont Underground. pic.twitter.com/E0HgE0haSZ — Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) February 8, 2021

me at Brixton trying to find the right 20 something white guy named Jake in a blue gingham shirt for our first date pic.twitter.com/eXY2YrLljW — anna from the internet (@twtrlssanna) February 8, 2021

#IYKYK: when you get home from a long day of research at the Archives and realize you forgot to record the box and folder number of THE document 🙁 pic.twitter.com/hutU7UryUl — Smithsonian Archives (@SmithsonianArch) February 8, 2021

A lot of notable responses came via the Washingtonian Problems (no relation) Twitter and Instagram accounts.

why is there a Wendy’s in this intersection https://t.co/OjSUdTkblm — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 8, 2021

New York Avenue Florida Avenue New York Avenue Florida Avenue New York Avenue Florida Avenue First Street? New York Avenue https://t.co/ZNbd1nJ6on — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) February 8, 2021

Trying to find the correct exit here https://t.co/AaLfkia7hG pic.twitter.com/nCKqo4UEOt — AJP (@poolerity) February 8, 2021

Twelve years here and I still haven’t figured out all the exits at L’Enfant Plaza https://t.co/grG3VaWZd0 — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) February 8, 2021