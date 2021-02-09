The Best Local Shops for Valentine’s Day Chocolate Around DC

Updated February 2021

Whether you’re buying Valentine’s chocolate for friends, loved ones, or yourself, there’s no reason to skimp on the good stuff. Some of the best, most unique confections can be found at these independent shops and chocolatiers around Washington.

Artisan Confections

1025 N. Fillmore St., Arlington

Professional pastry chef Jason Andelman uses organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bonbons and chocolates. Items such as Maryland-grown mint and locally sourced spirits and liqueurs often find their way into the confections, and bonbons burst with flavors of pomegranate-ginger, coconut-rum, and the shop’s signature salted butter-caramel in the shape of a heart.

Chocolate Chocolate

1130 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chocolate Chocolate has been around for more than 30 years and is one of the first independent chocolate shops in DC. There are all sorts of treats and offerings from a variety of chocolatiers. Gift your DC-loving valentine a solid chocolate recreation of the Capitol, White House, or other landmark. The shop also sells a variety of packaged treats.

Chocotenango

2619 Evarts St. NE

Meaning “The Place of Chocolate” in Mayan, this award winning chocolatier is located in the District’s Langdon neighborhood. Visit their online store (or browse local retailers) to try the rich bars using cocoa beans from Belize, Guatemala, and beyond, showcased in flavors like coffee caramel, tropical passion fruit, and mango.

Fleurir Chocolates

110 South Payne St., Alexandria

This picture-perfect chocolate boutique in Alexandria offers a limited edition “Be Mine” box filled with truffle flavors you’ll fall in love with (think wildflower honey-caramel and pistachio-rose water). If you’re looking for something on the simpler side, try the strawberry almond pralines, which are molded into heart shapes, dipped in dark chocolate, and finished with rosy cocoa butter.

Harper Macaw

2920 M St., NW

You can find a taste of Brazil at this Georgetown chocolate factory, shop, and cafe. Owners Samuel Carvalho and chocolate maker Matthew Dixon use their products as a tool to promote reforestation by producing bars from sustainably-sourced cacao in Brazil and the Dominican Republic. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a feisty “Bite Me” chocolate bar gift set, or some soothing loose leaf cacao tea.

Petite Soeur

Pop-up shop at 2001 S St., NW

Created by pastry chef Ashleigh Pearson, an alum of fine dining restaurants like Marcel’s and Per Se, Petite Soeur mixes nostalgic and unique flavors in elegant bonbon boxes. S’mores bonbons combine vanilla marshmallow, homemade graham cracker sablé, and salted chocolate ganache under a dark chocolate shell. Shop the offerings online or at the pop-up shop at Glen’s Garden Market (Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 6 PM). They’re also available at online marketplace Neighborhood Provisions.

Praline Bakery

965 7th St. SW; 4611 Sangamore Rd., Bethesda; 2987 District Ave., Fairfax

Don’t be fooled by the name: this bakery’s chocolate offerings are impressive, from homemade chocolate truffles to personalized chocolate plaques. Customers can enjoy flavors such as cinnamon, vanilla ganache, peanut-fennel, and key lime. The shop also boasts plenty of pastries, including a chocolate raspberry pavé for your Valentine’s Day sweetheart.

The Capital Candy Jar

201 15th St., NE

This is not your typical candy store. With Champagne-flavored milk chocolate truffles and buttery sea salt chocolate caramels, The Capital Candy Jar maintains a strong presence in the District’s chocolatier industry. This Valentine’s Day, indulge in their Belgian chocolate fudge or their dark chocolate raspberry crunch bites.

The Chocolate House

1904 18th St., NW

Formerly Cocova, The Chocolate House selects chocolates from around the world. Taking an international approach to sweets, the Dupont Circle shop stocks chocolate bars, confections, truffles, and caramels made in Switzerland, Boston, Iceland, Vietnam, and beyond. Their speciality collections range from a nie-piece box of chocolates with the faces of famous feminists to a five-piece box celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Velatis

8408 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

While this Silver Spring shop is known for its homemade caramels, its chocolate offerings are impressive. The Belgian ruby chocolate recipe blends a berry-like fruitiness with the smoothness of traditional milk chocolate. Other offerings include chocolate truffle hearts.

Zoe’s Chocolate Co.

121 N. Market St., Frederick, Maryland

Visit the shop in downtown Frederick to procure a box of these exceptional chocolates—though you can also shop online, or visit one of their many retail partners around DC. While the liquid caramels in flavors like pinot noir and sea salt are always popular, Zoe’s has added peanut butter love bugs for Valentine’s Day. Coated in dark chocolate and decorated with polka dots, these nutty critters will be adored by chocolate lovers of all ages.

