Malia Obama Will Reportedly Be a Writer for Donald Glover’s New Amazon Show

Malia Obama is following in her parents’ footsteps. No, she won’t be entering the political sphere like her father, former President Barack Obama, or her mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama. But just like mom and dad—who have a multi-year Netflix deal via their production company—Malia will allegedly be going into the TV business.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will reportedly be a writer for a forthcoming Amazon project helmed by actor/rapper/director Donald Glover, who created the hit FX show Atlanta. Apparently the show is a series called Hive, which will follow “a Beyoncé-like figure” and be spearheaded by Watchmen writer Janine Nabers.

This would not be Malia’s first foray into the TV-and-film world: She was an intern on the set of the HBO show Girls, as well as at Harvey Weinstein’s production company. She is also not the first high profile political progeny to jump into a TV writing career: Vice President Al Gore’s daughter Kristen was a writer on the animated series Futurama. And Patti Davis, daughter of Ronald Reagan, once wrote a movie that appeared on the Hallmark Channel.

Glover apparently left his deal with Disney’s FX to join forces with Amazon for an eight-figure, multi-year partnership. So if Malia really is joining his team, perhaps we could see multiple projects pinned by the Obamas’ eldest child. Fingers crossed for a spin-off of her mom’s new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi.

