8 National Margarita Day Specials Around DC—to Stay or Go

Monday, February 22 is National Margarita Day. And while this isn’t a holiday you’ll get off work, it does give you an excuse to start happy hour a little early.

Agua 301

301 Water St., SE

Try one of the Mexican restaurant’s classic margaritas ($6)—made with Sauza tequila, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice—for a discounted price as part of the restaurant’s ongoing margarita Monday special.

Espita

1250 9th St., NW

Shaw’s Mexican restaurant is offering $6 margaritas during happy hour for customers dining out or ordering drinks t0-go. For margarita enthusiasts and groups, the restaurant is offering an eight ounce drink for $11, and a 32-ounce version for $40.

Good Eats Emporium

45990 Waterview Plaza, Sterling

To celebrate National Margarita Day, the Sterling restaurant is offering discounted classic margaritas ($5) during happy hour from 2 to 6 PM. There’s also discounted wine ($4) or draft beer ($3).

Lauriol Plaza and Cactus Cantina

1835 18th St., NW; 3300 Wisconsin Ave., NW

These Mexican and pan-Latin restaurants host a weekly margarita Monday special. Order a frozen, flavored, or classic margarita ($5.95), a half pitcher ($17.95), or a full pitcher ($34.95) to stay or go.

Mission

1606 20th St., NW; 1221 Van St., SE

Starting at 4 PM on Monday, Mission will offer discounted house margaritas ($8.50; $26 per pitcher) and cadillac margaritas ($12; $42 per pitcher).

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW

Whether you prefer a mezcal or tequila marg, the Wharf restaurant has you covered. Construct your own margarita at home with one of the restaurant’s three margarita kits (price range: $44 to 58). You can also order custom margaritas (i.e. spicy, fruity).

Rebel Margherita and Rebel Taco

1214 U St., NW

Margarita enthusiasts can choose between two different menus at Rebel Taco’s U Street location. The Rebel Margherita menu has a “margherita and margarita” special ($45) that includes two specialty pizzas and a carafe of margaritas. More interested in Mexican fare? The Rebel Taco menu offers a taco trio special ($12) that comes with a free marg (note: takeout and delivery only).

Taco Bamba

4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 10629 Braddock Rd., Fairfax; 6691 Backlick Rd., Springfield; 164 Maple Ave. W, Vienna (note: National Margarita Day special is only available at these locations)

Victor Albisu’s taqueria will offer a special four-pack of margaritas available for purchase February 19 to 22 at select locations. Creative flavors include wood-fire pineapple, pear cinnamon, and strawberry vanilla.