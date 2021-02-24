Soon More People Can Gather Outside and Attend Outdoor Events in Virginia

Soon more Virginians will be able to gather socially in groups outside and attend outdoor sporting and entertainment events, Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday. The governor cited declining infection rates and hospitalizations combined with the rise in vaccinations as the reason for loosening restrictions.

Starting March 1, Virginians will be able to gather outdoors in groups of 25, as opposed to the previous ten-person cap, Northam said. However, indoor gatherings are still limited to ten people. Meanwhile, outdoor sporting and entertainment sites will be able to host either 1,000 people or operate at 30 percent capacity—whichever is lower. Indoor event spots, however, still have to limit crowds to 30 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people.

Additionally, dining establishments will be able to sell alcohol until midnight as opposed to the previous 10 PM cut-off, said Northam. And overnight summer camps will be able to operate come May 1.

