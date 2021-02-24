There’s Going to Be a Pete Buttigieg Documentary

Calling all Pete Buttigieg stans: The former South Bend mayor and current Secretary of Transportation is getting his own documentary, Variety reported yesterday.

The forthcoming Amazon Studios doc—aptly named Mayor Pete—will follow Buttigieg’s historic bid to be the first openly gay president, as well his time in Indiana with his husband, Chasten. The project is headed by director Jesse Moss, who co-directed the documentary Boys State, which took home a prize last year at Sundance.

Buttigieg isn’t the only big-name political figure making moves in the TV/movie world: the Obamas have been producing content via their Netflix deal (Michelle Obama recently announced the kids’ show Waffles + Mochi), and their eldest daughter Malia Obama will reportedly be a writer on a forthcoming Amazon project. And Showtime has apparently secured the rights to author John Heilemann’s forthcoming book about President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

As of now, there is no word as to whether the entire “High Hopes” dance will be included in the documentary—but one can, well, hope.

