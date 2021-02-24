News & Politics

There’s Going to Be a Pete Buttigieg Documentary

"Mayor Pete" will follow Buttigieg's historic bid to be the first openly gay president.

Written by
| Published on
Photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore.

Calling all Pete Buttigieg stans: The former South Bend mayor and current Secretary of Transportation is getting his own documentary, Variety reported yesterday.

The forthcoming Amazon Studios doc—aptly named Mayor Pete—will follow Buttigieg’s historic bid to be the first openly gay president, as well his time in Indiana with his husband, Chasten. The project is headed by director Jesse Moss, who co-directed the documentary Boys State, which took home a prize last year at Sundance.

Buttigieg isn’t the only big-name political figure making moves in the TV/movie world: the Obamas have been producing content via their Netflix deal (Michelle Obama recently announced the kids’ show Waffles + Mochi), and their eldest daughter Malia Obama will reportedly be a writer on a forthcoming Amazon project. And Showtime has apparently secured the rights to author John Heilemann’s forthcoming book about President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

As of now, there is no word as to whether the entire “High Hopes” dance will be included in the documentary—but one can, well, hope.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day