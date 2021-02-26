5 New Restaurant Pop-Ups to Try Around DC This Weekend

Ampersandwich

360 Water St., SE

Cue the food comma: chef Reid Shilling’s sandwich pop-up at his Navy Yard restaurant, Shilling Canning Company, isn’t for small appetites. A number of creations nod to the chef’s Baltimore roots, including a pit-beef sandwich with creamy horseradish and barbecue sauces on a homemade bun, or a mustard-heavy “E Lombard Street” corned beef. McRib fans can try an upscale version, the McReid, with wood-grilled rib and pork shoulder. Delivery only.

Gonzo Eats

1521 17th St., NW

Former Pineapple & Pearls chef Nick Olivas is now a semi-permanent fixture at Dupont cocktail bar Astoria, popping up with a Mexi-Cali menu every Friday through Sunday, 10:30 to 1:30 PM. The lineup is pure West Coast comfort: crunchy beef tacos, warm churros, and a cheffy riff on a bodega-style sandwich with fried eggs, avocado, and cheese on a homemade jalapeno roll (pro tip: add chorizo). Round it out with a mezcal michelada, or if you’re chilly, a baked-apple toddy. Indoor and heated outdoor dining, takeout.

Little Prince Pizza

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 465 K St., NW

Restaurateur Michael Schlow and his team recently launched a new pizza ghost kitchen out of two of his DC restaurants. Fire-grilled pies run the gamut from a classic margherita to combinations like short rib, ricotta, and truffle honey or double-bacon cheeseburger. The large-ish menu also includes wings, sandwiches, salads, and desserts from pastry chef Alex Levin. Pickup and delivery.

Rita’s Tacos at Roy Boys

2108 Eighth St., NW

There’s a new contender in the ever-growing birria game: this taco pop-up out of Shaw’s Roy Boys. The version here is made with braised pork, which is stuffed into a crispy shell with cheese, onion, and cilantro, and served with dipping jus. Being Roy Boys, there’s also a Nashville hot chicken/mac n’ cheese taco. Takeout and delivery.

No Soup for You

1330 U St., NW

Contrary to the name, you’ll find plenty of soups at this pop-up out of Fainting Goat (Seinfeld fans will get the reference). Comforting bowls include chicken pot pie, hearty beef stew, and shrimp gumbo. They also have a lot of cheesy, bready dippers to go alongside. We’re eyeing the ale-infused tomato soup with grilled-cheese croutons (or a full grilled cheese on brioche). Add a hot toddy or mulled wine to beat the chill. Takeout and delivery.

