Pete Buttigieg Spotted Wobbling on a Capital Bikeshare Bike

Twitter users had some hot takes on the Transportation Secretary's riding skills.

Photograph by Lauren Bulbin

Yesterday, several DC tweeters captured pics and video of a man pedaling through Navy Yard on a Capital Bikeshare bicycle who looked a whole lot like Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Though the rider’s mask made it impossible to visually confirm his identity, Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, soon provided a quippy retweet that seemed to ID him.

Mayor Pete’s riding skills inspired some criticism.

Then this morning Buttigieg confirmed that it was him—and joked about his biking deficiencies.

With that mystery now solved, we can now turn to another pressing question: Do we call him Pedaling Pete or Biking Buttigieg?

