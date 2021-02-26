Pete Buttigieg Spotted Wobbling on a Capital Bikeshare Bike

Yesterday, several DC tweeters captured pics and video of a man pedaling through Navy Yard on a Capital Bikeshare bicycle who looked a whole lot like Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Better bikeshare action shot: pic.twitter.com/jRtEmfs2M1
— Michael Stratford (@mstratford) February 25, 2021
Though the rider’s mask made it impossible to visually confirm his identity, Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, soon provided a quippy retweet that seemed to ID him.
👀 sure looks like there’s room for groceries in that basket https://t.co/1092hb8oB7
— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) February 26, 2021
Mayor Pete’s riding skills inspired some criticism.
This is a photo of Secretary Pete riding a bikeshare bike. He's doing it terribly. Adjust the seat height, buddy! pic.twitter.com/nM1ftS3gbu
— Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) February 26, 2021
Then this morning Buttigieg confirmed that it was him—and joked about his biking deficiencies.
Bike Twitter says my seat was too low. Can confirm. https://t.co/iEJ7L8if9Z
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 26, 2021
With that mystery now solved, we can now turn to another pressing question: Do we call him Pedaling Pete or Biking Buttigieg?