Avocado, Seller of Organic Mattresses, Will Open Its First DC Store (With Kombucha on Tap)

Watch out, Casper: There’s another bougie mattress company coming to town.

The mattress company Avocado will open its first DC location this summer. The firm launched in 2016 and is known for its direct-to-consumer, 100 percent organic mattresses, which are free of toxins and sustainably made. It also sells a vegan mattress that’s approved by PETA. (And yes, Avocado has partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.)

Avocado currently has five stores throughout California and New Jersey. Its 4,946-square-foot DC spot will be located in Cady’s Alley, and there will be no mistaking it for a Mattress Firm: Customers can swing by a health-focused cafe that serves kombucha on tap, and there will be work by local DC artists on the walls and an area for yoga classes and speaker events. The décor will make you feel like you’re on a spa retreat with Gwynnie P herself: think light-filled rooms stocked with plants and natural wood tones.

In addition to mattresses, Avocado also sells bedding, bed frames, baby cribs, and furniture. Its new store will join a cadre of other direct-to-consumer groups that pitched brick-and-mortar locations in Georgetown—Allbirds and Rothy’s both opened stores there in the past year and a half.

Avocado; 3336 M Street NW

