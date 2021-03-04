Yesterday, blogger Tatsie Masters went on a stroll near the Hill and spotted some familiar faces: Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg, the spouses of Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, respectively.

tell me you live in dc without actually telling me you live in dc. casually ran into @Chasten @SecondGentleman pic.twitter.com/V9BH0D1krR — Tatsie (@tatsiemasters) March 3, 2021

The internet seemed excited by the prospect of these two powerful spouses developing a friendship.

This is the feel good buddy movie that my soul needs. @Chasten @SecondGentleman going around DC spreading joy, solving crimes, rescuing kittens in trees etc https://t.co/OuKh6MRcMv — Heather DeShone (@headiemi) March 4, 2021

Their friendship makes me so happy — can't wait for them to be 1st and 2nd Gentlemen https://t.co/TELak9ZyAb — Noah Coen (@Coen_Noah) March 4, 2021

wait, they hang out? like, what do they do? play bocce? Basketball? Are they volunteer crossing guards? https://t.co/xViBYUtQHm — Geoffrey Potter (@GeoffreyPotter) March 4, 2021

This is the most DC, non-monument picture I’ve ever seen https://t.co/q0eq29sAbT — NSfw (@nss_202) March 3, 2021

They should have a weekly show of some kind. https://t.co/LLIdBrfzTe pic.twitter.com/l14s0PmGm0 — Mad Hatter (@elrond50) March 3, 2021

The pair wound up grabbing refreshments at Wine and Butter, the market/cafe on Lincoln Park.

