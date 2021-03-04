News & Politics

Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff Hung Out on Capitol Hill Yesterday

Twitter freaked out accordingly.

Written by
| Published on

Yesterday, blogger Tatsie Masters went on a stroll near the Hill and spotted some familiar faces: Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg, the spouses of Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, respectively.

The internet seemed excited by the prospect of these two powerful spouses developing a friendship.

 

The pair wound up grabbing refreshments at Wine and Butter, the market/cafe on Lincoln Park.

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

