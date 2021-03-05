Axios Political Reporter Alexi McCammond is Teen Vogue’s New Editor

Axios political reporter and MSNBC/NBC contributor Alexi McCammond has been hired as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, Condé Nast announced Friday. The 27-year-old will begin her tenure on March 24, following in the fashionable footsteps of former editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner.

McCammond was at the center of a controversy last month over her relationship with former White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo—a romance that bloomed while McCammond covered the Biden campaign and Ducklo served as the campaign’s press secretary. An Axios spokesperson told People that McCammond requested to be removed from the campaign beat in November, and has since been focused on the Vice President and progressive politicians.

Ducklo resigned from the White House on February 13, after a Vanity Fair article revealed that he threatened to “destroy” Politico Playbook author Tara Palmeri while she was reporting on his relationship with McCammond, before the romance had become public.

