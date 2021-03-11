Things to Do

Looking to Escape the Cicada Invasion? Try One of These Nearby Towns.

The buzziest destinations for avoiding the bugs.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by JMPhoto64 via iStock.

Pestilence follows pandemic this year as the 17-year cicadas dubbed Brood X emerge in May. Although one could embrace the return of the bugs that allegedly taste like shrimp, you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting to hightail it away from the flying insects.

Spots in Southern Maryland and parts of the Eastern Shore south of Kent County should be havens from the rude brood, according to a map tracking cicadas in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“It’s going to be super intense, especially in DC as well as most of Maryland. [In] areas of the Eastern Shore, it’s going to be mostly clear.says Floyd Shockley, the collections manager for the Department of Entomology at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. “We know places that they prefer not to be.”

While we can’t guarantee a fully cicada-free vacation, check out these five towns for a probable break from the buzz:

Tilghman Island. Photograph by Flickr user <a href='"https://www.flickr.com/photos/29388462@N06/23406215019/">Chesapeake Bay Program</a>.
Tilghman Island. Photograph by Flickr user Chesapeake Bay Program.

Cambridge

The growing shore town is a good base camp for visits to Maryland’s Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located about ten miles away.

Oxford

Sure, Kanye West visited last year. But the sleepy port town still retains its low-key charm and water views—check them out at Doc’s Sunset Grille or grab a cone at Highland Creamery.

Smith Island

Maryland’s state dessert, the ten-layered Smith Island cake, gets its name from this remote destination in the Chesapeake Bay, accessible only by ferry. The area is very kayak-friendly.

St. Michaels

The historic town is filled with stylish boutiques, waterfront restaurants, and attractions like the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, which is partially open.

Tilghman Island

More remote than St. Michaels, this three-mile island is accessible from the mainland via a drawbridge. If you’re looking for an overnight stay or a nice waterfront meal, the new Wylder Hotel and adjoining Tickler’s Crab Shack is a good bet.

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day