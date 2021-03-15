This IRS Tool Lets You Track Your Stimulus Payment

Curious when you’ll get your stimulus payment from the American Rescue Plan? The IRS updated its “Get My Payment” tool over the weekend, and as of Monday you can see when you can expect your check—and whether the IRS plans to mail you a check or debit card or deposit the cash directly in your bank account.

If you’re in the latter group, congratulations: The first batch of payments is all direct deposit, the IRS says. Some people received their payments over the weekend.

The full payment of $1,400 per taxpayer and their qualifying dependents will go to people whose adjusted gross income was less than $75,000 in their 2019 or 2020 tax returns, and $150,000 for married people who file jointly. A married couple with two children in that situation will receive $5,600. People whose adjusted gross income was under $80,000 ($160,000 for married people filing jointly) will receive a smaller payment. You don’t need to have filed a tax return to get a payment—if you used the agency’s non-filer tool last year or receive various benefits including Social Security retirement or SSDI, you should receive your payment automatically.

The IRS refers to the stimulus checks as the third economic impact payment, or “EIP3.” Get My Payment is updated once a day, usually overnight, and the IRS says you shouldn’t call with questions. The tool will also let you know if you’re not due to receive a payment.