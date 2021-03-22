🌸🌸🌸 We Are Halfway to Peak Bloom, People 🌸🌸🌸

The Tidal Basin cherry trees have reached the third stage on the way to peak bloom, which is estimated to occur from April 2-5, 2021. The Yoshino cherry trees are at the extension-of-florets phase, which is halfway there, the National Park Service announced Monday.

Halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the 3rd of 6 stages on the path to peak bloom. Next, we'll see some white color emerge on the Yoshinos. Follow #BloomWatch online & enjoy a virtual #cherryblossom experience: https://t.co/1RsQP4s4tT #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YqLI8CkbkI — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 22, 2021

That means the buds are bursting forth. The next stage is everyone’s favorite, peduncle elongation, followed by puffy white, and then PEAK BLOOM.

The Park Service is encouraging cherry blossom fans to experience the blooms virtually this year. If you need to get your bloom fix in person, you can peep cherry blossoms at the National Arboretum, in DC’s Stanton Park, or by taking a drive through Bethesda’s Kenwood neighborhood.