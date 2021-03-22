News & Politics

🌸🌸🌸 We Are Halfway to Peak Bloom, People 🌸🌸🌸

The Tidal Basin cherry blossoms are at the extension-of-florets stage

Photograph via National Park Service.

The Tidal Basin cherry trees have reached the third stage on the way to peak bloom, which is estimated to occur from April 2-5, 2021. The Yoshino cherry trees are at the extension-of-florets phase, which is halfway there, the National Park Service announced Monday.

That means the buds are bursting forth. The next stage is everyone’s favorite, peduncle elongation, followed by puffy white, and then PEAK BLOOM.

The Park Service is encouraging cherry blossom fans to experience the blooms virtually this year. If you need to get your bloom fix in person, you can peep cherry blossoms at the National Arboretum, in DC’s Stanton Park, or by taking a drive through Bethesda’s Kenwood neighborhood.

