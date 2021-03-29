News & Politics

🌸🌸🌸Peak Bloom Is HERE (and the Photos Are Amazing)🌸🌸🌸

The cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin are magic.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

In case you missed it, peak bloom has officially commenced, kicking off on March 28 to the tune of 3,800 fluorescent cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin. The pale pink flowers are opening ahead of the predicted peak bloom schedule, which the National Park Service had anticipated occurring between April 2 and April 5.

Because of the pandemic, NPS announced last week that it will allow entry to the iconic loop—but only until crowds surpass capacity. Once the Yoshino trees are overrun with admirers, the area will be closed off. (FYI, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the blossoms.)

Some photos from people who managed to catch the crowd-less splendor:  

 

 

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

