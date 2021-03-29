🌸🌸🌸Peak Bloom Is HERE (and the Photos Are Amazing)🌸🌸🌸

In case you missed it, peak bloom has officially commenced, kicking off on March 28 to the tune of 3,800 fluorescent cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin. The pale pink flowers are opening ahead of the predicted peak bloom schedule, which the National Park Service had anticipated occurring between April 2 and April 5.

Because of the pandemic, NPS announced last week that it will allow entry to the iconic loop—but only until crowds surpass capacity. Once the Yoshino trees are overrun with admirers, the area will be closed off. (FYI, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the blossoms.)

Some photos from people who managed to catch the crowd-less splendor:

Happy Monday! Thanks to @KellyChasesNews I got up at 6:00 to witness the Cherry Blossoms at Sunrise. Worth it! pic.twitter.com/08wJSN4ZQr — Olivia Garvey (@OliviaABC7) March 29, 2021

Dream come true: seeing the cherry blossoms in D.C 🌸 #cherryblossomfestival2021 pic.twitter.com/UxuD3BTsKv — Es Una Nota (@esunanotaa) March 29, 2021

That didn’t take long! #cherryblossoms look like they’re in full bloom. pic.twitter.com/Z2zzDK0J7v — Doug Luzader (@DougLuzader) March 28, 2021

Cherry Blossoms Along The Tidal Basin Reach Peak Bloom Today! pic.twitter.com/xR0pmwta7K — Jon-Christopher Bua 🎬🎤 🎓 (@JCBua) March 28, 2021

Cherry blossoms in D.C. Hard to capture in a foto just what an explosion of colors and blossoms this is! Happens within a few days and is gone just as fast! pic.twitter.com/U119FSra3X — Martin Weiss (@martinoweiss) March 28, 2021

