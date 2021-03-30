Where To Find Food And Drink Specials For Nationals’ Opening Day

Opening Day for the Washington Nationals kicks off on Thursday, April 1, with the home team facing off against the New York Mets at 7:09 PM. While entry to Nationals Park is limited to season ticket holders this year, bars and restaurants around the stadium are opening their doors and offering game day specials. Here’s where to celebrate the start of baseball season.

Atlas Brew Works

1201 Half St., SE

The Navy Yard taproom is pouring $5 pints of Bullpen Pilsner from 12 PM to 4 PM. Pair with New York-style pies from Andy’s Pizza on the brewery’s newly-extended outdoor space.

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Snag a seat on the waterfront patio for an extended happy hour from 4 PM to 7 PM featuring discount beer, wine, and Aperol Spritzes. Diners who get the bacon and sausage-laden Childish Bambino pie get two cans of lager from the pizzeria’s collaboration with DC Brau for $3.51.

Bammy’s

301 Water St., SE

The Caribbean-influenced restaurant is toasting the home team with a shot and beer combo—chase a shot of Appleton with Jamaican Red Stripe Beer for $10. There’s also jerk-seasoned specials such as chicken sausage and barbecue with coleslaw.

The Bullpen

1201 Half St., SE

Watch the game on the big screen in the shadow of the ballpark at the venue’s socially-distanced picnic tables. Happy hours kick off between the third and seventh innings with $5 drinks, and barbecue cart Due South is serving fried chicken and smoked meats.

La Famosa

1300 4th St., SE

Navy Yard’s Puerto Rican spot is kicking off the season by introducing game day offerings like adobo-seasoned pork rinds and mini piña coladas. Specials are available in the colorful dining room or patio starting two hours before every home game until first pitch.

Mission Navy Yard

1221 Van St., SE

Celebrate Opening Day with beer deals by the bottle ($5.50 Bud Lights) or the bucket ($26). The restaurant is also offering $6 tequila shots and $10 nachos for a gametime snack.

