Kamala Harris’s DC Condo Hits the Market for Nearly $2 Million

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have listed their DC condo for sale, with an asking price of $1,995,000. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The second couple’s unit at the Westlight—an ultra-luxe development in the West End—is more than 1,700 square feet, with two bedrooms and bathrooms, a den, a custom kitchen outfitted with Italian cabinetry, and access to building amenities such as a 25-meter rooftop pool and 24-hour concierge service. Mei-Mei Watts-Venners of Eastbanc, the building’s developer, is the listing agent.

According to property records, Harris and Emhoff bought their Westlight unit in November 2017 for $1,775,400. When the building debuted back in 2016, it was in such high demand that real-estate agents were paying line-standers to get first dibs on units as they were released by the Westlight sales office.

Harris also recently unloaded her San Francisco condo. The consolidation of her real-estate portfolio comes as she’s finally moving into the official Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory, after months of delay due to renovations.

Join the conversation!