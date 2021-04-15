6 Wedding Cake Flavors Worth Biting Into

Choosing cake flavors is a one of the most enjoyable parts of wedding planning (count us in for those tastings!), but with so many options, it’s not always the easiest of decisions. (After all, DC is home to a host of talented bakers and dessert makers.) Whether you’re leaning towards a crowd-pleasing traditional favorite, or something a little more adventurous to make your dessert station stand out this wedding season, you’ll want to keep reading. For the special weddings section of January’s Washingtonian issue, we asked Liberty Baking Co. to layer up a cake with all their favorite flavors. Here, we present six wedding cake flavors worth trying. Scroll on for the list of flavors featured.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

From top, to bottom the cake flavors are:

Strawberry

Strawberry-infused pound cake with lemon buttercream and fresh strawberries

Hummingbird cake

A pineapple-banana-and-pecan cake with cream-cheese frosting

Chocolate

Amaretto pound cake with chocolate cream-cheese frosting and fresh raspberries

Salted Caramel

Chocolate pound cake with salted-caramel buttercream and bourbon salted-caramel sauce

Funfetti

Funfetti pound cake with yuzu-blackberry buttercream

Ube

Ube-yam pound cake with toasted-coconut cream-cheese frosting and toasted marshmallow

Join the conversation!