News & Politics

Photos: Inside the New Concourse at National Airport

Find comfy chairs, a doggie bathroom, and pre-flight Timber pizza.

Written by
| Published on

Reagan National Airport unveiled its new concourse to the press today, with an opening slated for Tuesday. Not only does the concourse create 14 new gates, it signals the official death of the dreaded Gate 35X. Here’s what it looks like inside.

In addition to standard waiting seats, there are seat pods with tables throughout the concourse. Photos by Evy Mages
There are great views of numerous DC landmarks, including the Washington Monument.
Passengers can take in the view and watch planes take off in a chair with an ottoman.
The waiting areas have plenty of charging ports—80 percent of the 850 seats have one.
There’s a special bathroom so jet-setting pets can relieve themselves before boarding.
There are plenty of sanitizing stations throughout the concourse.
The light, airy concourse will eventually feature concessions like Timber Pizza Co., Elevation Burger, Peet’s Coffee, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, and P.F. Changs.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day