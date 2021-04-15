Reagan National Airport unveiled its new concourse to the press today, with an opening slated for Tuesday. Not only does the concourse create 14 new gates, it signals the official death of the dreaded Gate 35X. Here’s what it looks like inside.
Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.