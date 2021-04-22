6 Fun Food Events Around DC

It’s Noodle Week at Chiko, the trio of Chinese-Korean fast-casual spots. Tonight, April 22, guest chef Spike Mendelsohn is honoring Earth Day with a special “Eat The Change” stirfry ($16). Daily specials range from $15 to $17, and will run through Sunday, April 25. The Noodle Week menu is available for both pickup and delivery at all three locations: Capitol Hill (423 Eighth St., SE), Dupont (2029 P St., NW) and Bethesda (7280 Woodmont Ave.).

Also today, April 22: Mendelsohn’s PLNT Burger is popping up at Sandlot Georgetown (2715 Pennsylvania Ave., NW), which is set to open in May. From noon until 8 PM, there will be plant-based snacks from the burger shop, Soultarian Food Truck, and Soupergirl.

Ashburn-based farmer Gabriel Concordia—an alum of several of DC’s top kitchens—is teaming up with Arcadia Venture foraging expert Iulian Fortu for a special menu at the Truxton Circle location of Anxo (300 Florida Ave., NW), running Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25. Menu items range from $12 to $45, and include savory eclairs with crab, Virginia black sea bass with ramps, and a nettle cake with pine cream for dessert. To drink, there are Anxo’s ciders, plus natural wines and mushroom-infused apple brandy.

Pizzeria Paradiso is running an Earth Day promotion that features a four-pack of beers from sustainable-minded breweries. It’s available for $25 at each of their DC and Maryland locations through the end of the month. On Saturday, April 24, the Neapolitan-pizza outfit will host a virtual kite decorating class at 3 PM.

This Sunday, April 25, Los Angeles-based Top Chef winner Mei Lin kicks off Habibi Sofra Club, a monthly guest chef dinner series at Michael Rafidi’s Navy Yard restaurant, Albi (1346 Fourth St., SE). Tickets for the tasting-menu dinner cost $150, and a portion of the proceeds will support EmbraceRace. Lin, who recently opened sandwich shop Daybird, is also collaborating on a pita sandwich at Yellow, Albi’s adjacent cafe.

Stop by Serenata (1280 Fourth St., NE), the cocktail bar inside the La Cosecha food hall, for all-day tamales on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. Tamale maker GuanTamalera is cooking up five different varieties, including vegetarian and vegan options. Get one for $6 or two for $10 while supplies last. Pre-orders are recommended.