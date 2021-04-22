Earth Day, Sneaker Art, and a Vintage Market: Things to Do in DC, April 22-25

It’s almost Friday! Assistant Editor Daniella Byck back again. We’ve got Earth Day events, a sneaker-art exhibition, and where to find vintage goods.

Happy Earth Day to everyone, but especially landscape king Bob Ross.

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Open book: Read al fresco at Capital Book Fest, a pop-up bookshop in the plaza of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. The event is a chance to snag some used literature, CDs, and DVDs for $6 or less from booksellers Carpe Librum. Thursday 4/22; Free, learn more here.

Earth Day: Commemorate Earth Day with the National Museum of American Indian’s annual Living Earth Festival, which will be streaming virtually this year. The first module titled “the Business of Agriculture in Indian Country” is available to watch online from Thursday, April 22 to Sunday, April 25. Subsequent sessions will also focus on sustainability practices in indigneous farming. Free, watch here.

Sneakerheads: Artist Andy Yoder pays homage to “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990,” when a shipload of Nike’s spilled into the Pacific, through an installation dubbed “Overboard.” On view at CulturalDC’s Mobile Art Gallery in Navy Yard, the work features a repurposed shipping container filled with over 150 Nike Jordan 5 sneakers made from recycled materials. The exhibition kicks off—pun intended—on Thursday, April 22 and runs through June 27. Free, learn more here.

Meal deals: Eat your way through Montgomery County during MoCo Eats Week, 10 days of promos at participating restaurants like “ghost food hall” Ensemble, Filipino fast-casual Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, and Mexican dining room Cielo Rojo. Specials vary by spot and are available from Friday, April 23 to May 3. Learn more here.

O Romeo, Romeo: A new film rendition of tragedy Romeo and Juliet is premiering on Friday, directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company Artistic Director Simon Godwin. Leading up to the debut, Godwin and theater critic Drew Litchenberg will host a conversation on Facebook Live and YouTube Live with Claire Danes, who played the role of Juliet in Baz Luhrmann’s version of the classic. Friday 4/23 at 8 PM; Free, register here.

Spring things: Kids can also get in on the farm action at Butler’s Orchard spring festival. Ride on tractors through the blooming fields, hang with the goats, and grab lunch at the orchard’s cafe. Saturday 4/24 and Sunday 4/25 from 9 AM to 6 PM; $10 or free for children under two years old, register here.

Wanderlust: Latin food hall La Cosecha is teaming up with the Embassy of Ecuador and brand Nova Bossa for a day-long celebration of Ecuador and the country’s culture. Events include a tasting of regional foods, an arts exhibition, and a chat with Ambassador of Ecuador Ivonne Baki. Saturday 4/24 from 10 AM to 11 PM; learn more here.

Down to earth: Artist and photographer AnaMarie King is organizing an eco-friendly celebration with grassroots retailer Femme Fatale DC. Earthfest highlights include a seed swap at the LeDroit Park Community Garden and crocheting to construct an art installation that will appear in the retailer’s Cleveland Park shop. Saturday 4/24; Free, register here.

Green thumb: Learn about Anactostia’s Barry Farm-Hillsdale and “truck gardens,” where produce is grown specifically for markets, at a Zoom session hosted by the Anacostia Community Museum. Curator Alcione Amos and garden facilitator Derek Thomas will lead the workshop, exploring the role of garden growing in community building. Saturday 4/24 at 10:30 AM; Free, register here.

Wears and wares: Vintage shop Underground Goods is popping up at Sonny’s Pizza in Park View for in-person perusing. Discover new art and plants for your home while noshing on pizza and beer at the two-day marketplace. Saturday 4/24 and Sunday 4/25 from 12 PM to 5 PM; Free, learn more here.

Virtual jamboree: Log onto Zoom for a fair that includes baking courses—think boba tea and brownies—murder mystery games, and yoga sessions to benefit N Street Village, a non-profit supporting homeless and low-income women. Organized by Alice Deal Middle School’s Girl Up Club, participants can register for up to three “booths” at the virtual carnival. Saturday 4/24 from 1 PM to 4 PM; $14 to $42, register here.

Surf and turf: If you’re searching for where to eat and drink on the water, consider this map to be your new dining bible. We listed every possible place within a two-and-a-half-hour drive of DC where you can grab a bite on the waterfront.

More things to do:

How I feel wearing a jacket in late April.

Sure, today isn’t the most stunningly beautiful spring day (ok, not even close), but the weekend forecast shows some warm weather is on the way. In honor of spring’s full bloom, I asked Washingtonian staffers about their must-do activities this season. Here’s what they are planning:

“I’m excited about camping at Dolly Sods! I’m still getting to know East Coast outside of DC, and I’ve heard the ecosystem there is really uncommon for this part of the country.” -Jane Recker, assistant editor.

“Well, I’ve never been on a boat before nor have I ever been to the Wharf, but I love picnics. So, what better way to try two new experiences than a little boozy picnic boat with friends?? It’s literally taking boozy brunch (or whatever meal you prefer) to a whole new level.” -Damare Baker, editorial fellow.

“I can’t wait to go to the Bullpen again. I love spring baseball and there’s nothing better than sipping a cold brew (and even grabbing a hot dog) before heading to a Nats game.” -Jacqueline Tynes, assistant editor Washingtonian Weddings.

“I look forward to a lot more drives in the country with the top down in my MG (if, that is, I can keep it running).” -Andrew Beaujon, senior editor.

“I haven’t gone tubing down a river since college. But once it’s warmer, I’m dying to take a day trip to Harpers Ferry or the Shenandoah and float along nature’s version of a Lazy River. I most definitely will pack a cooler with some snackies (hello, turkey wrap, I love you) and maybe a cold beer…or two.” -Mimi Montgomery, associate editor.

“I’m looking forward to finally seeing live soccer at Audi Field again surrounded by thousands of strangers (both exciting and panic-inducing!) all yelling at and cheering for the same reasons.” -Maya Pottiger, editorial fellow.

As for me? I’m looking forward to grabbing a frozen cocktail at Shaw beer garden Electric Cool-Aid. There’s something nostalgic about the chill of a 7-Eleven Slurpee on a humid day, and a boozy rendition is certainly a welcome update. Cheers!

