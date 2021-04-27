Great May Travel Deals

Right in Town

Where: The St. Gregory Hotel, 2033 M St., NW; 202-530-3600.

What’s special: This hotel is an easy walk to a number of DC neighborhoods, including Dupont Circle, DC’s West End, and Georgetown, putting you within easy reach of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, farmers’ markets, and boutiques.

The deal: “A Warm Welcome” special includes overnight accommodations, a waived amenity fee (a savings of $30 a day), breakfast for two, and a nightly wine hour. Rates start at $169. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays from May 28 through September 6.

Maryland’s Capital City

Where: Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, 80 Compromise St., Annapolis; 410-268-7555.

What’s special: As the name suggests, the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel sits right on the water—and some rooms have balconies overlooking it. Guests can boat on the Chesapeake Bay or walk through downtown Annapolis where cobblestone streets are home to vibrant nightlife, charming boutiques, good restaurants, and the US Naval Academy. Part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the hotel has room decor that was inspired by elements of a luxury sailboat. There is a 24-hour fitness center.

The deal: “A Warm Welcome” special includes overnight accommodations, a welcome beverage at check-in, and up to 20 percent off your second night when you stay Sunday through Thursday. Rates start at $169. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday, through February 28, 2022.

Along the C&O Towpath

Where: Town Hill Bed & Breakfast, 31101 National Pike NE, Little Orleans, Md.; 301-478-2794.

What’s special: In scenic Western Maryland, the inn sits on the top of Town Hill Mountain and is surrounded by the 44,000-acre Green Ridge Forest. Guests are afforded spectacular vistas, especially at the overlook where three states—Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania come into view. Nearby is the C&O Canal Towpath, this year celebrating its 50th year as a National Park site. Owner Dave Reusing shuttles guests and their bikes to the towpath. Breakfast is included, and might include tomato pie, baked oatmeal, hash brown casserole, or raisin-bread French toast.

The deal: The “Bike & Brews” package includes breakfast on two mornings and free shuttle to and from the C&O Canal towpath. Washingtonian readers also receive a $25 gift card for Locust Post Brewery (located within biking distance of the B&B), and a $20 gift card for the inn’s gift shop. The rate is $300 for two people for two nights. To book call 301-478-2794 and mention the Washingtonian deal.

When: Valid for stays throughout 2021.

City of Brotherly Love

Where: The Rittenhouse Hotel, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., Philadelphia; 215-546-9000.

What’s special: This luxury hotel offers large guest rooms with luxe bathrooms—each has a glass-enclosed shower with massage showerhead; some have soaking bathtubs. Hotel amenities include an indoor pool, free Wi-Fi, and a spa. The Library Bar serves craft cocktails, beer, and wine. The hotel is walking distance to the Academy of Natural Sciences, the Barnes Foundation, shops, and restaurants.

The deal: “A Warm Welcome” special includes overnight accommodations, up to 20 percent off rooms and suites, and a welcome cocktail at check-in. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays May 1 through September 5.

Northern Neck Beauty

Where: Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Dr., Irvington, Va.; 844-244-9486.

What’s special: Located in Virginia’s Northern Neck, the resort offers a spectacular waterfront setting. Relax and enjoy the tranquility of the water or try one of the many activities—which include golf, sailing, biking, kayaking, creekside morning yoga, sunset boat tours, and cooking classes. Enjoy live music outdoors on Sunday and Wednesday evenings while dining on seafood at the Fish Hawk. Guests can stay in one of 66 redesigned guest rooms or one of four all-new suites; many rooms have water views.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Spring Escape at Tides” provides a $100 credit toward dining, spa treatments, or golf. Rates start at $299 a night and a two-night minimum stay is required. To get this deal call reservations at 844-546-9691 and mention the “Washingtonian Spring Escape.”

When: Valid for stays through May.