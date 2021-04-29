These Are the Big-Ticket Concerts Happening Around DC This Summer

If the dining scene’s rebounding is being hyped (Way too frequently!) as reminiscent of the Roaring ‘20s, this summer is going to be more like 1-AM-at-the-Karaoke Bar. Metal fans, boomer rock devotees, Class of ’95-ers, and Patrick Bateman will all be very happy with the season’s roster of shows.

Here are the summer and fall lineups at DC’s Capitol One Arena and Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (you can learn more about Wolf Trap’s roster here):

Capital One Arena

July 28: Justin Bieber

July 31: Jojo Siwa

September 5: Banda MS

September 10: Marc Anthony

September 18: Harry Styles with Jenny Lewis

September 22: Celine Dion

October 2: Maluma

October 13: Tame Impala

October 14: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

November 4: Kane Brown with Jordan Davis

November 18: Genesis

Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 2: M3 featuring Kix, Slaughter, Heavens Edge, and the Iron Maidens

July 3: M3 featuring Queensryche, Accept, Winger, Steven Adler, Steelheart, Bulletboys, Hurricane, and Enuff Z’ Nuff

July 4: M3 featuring Night Ranger, Great White, Warrant, Lita Ford, LA Guns, Faster Pussycat, Bang Tango, and Little Caesar

August 11: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

August 12: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack

August 20: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdi

August 21: Dave Matthews Band

August 31: Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair

September 4: Capital Jazz Fest

September 5: Capital Jazz Fest

September 18: Daryl Hall & John Oates

September 28: Pet Shop Boys and New Order

October 7: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett

Join the conversation!