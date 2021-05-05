11 Favorite Spots for Tequila and Mezcal Cocktails Around DC

3300 Wisconsin Ave., NW;

1835 18th St., NW

These sister Tex-Mex spots are reliable destinations for classic on-the-rocks margaritas, but we’re partial to the frozen strawberry-and-lime swirl.

1250 Ninth St., NW

The Shaw restaurant boasts more than 100 ever-changing varieties of mezcals, plus cocktails such as a mezcal old fashioned.

1280 Fourth St., NE

The Espita team is behind this new all-day taqueria and seafood restaurant. Look for mezcal margaritas on tap and the frozen “chagroni,” a slushy Negroni riff with tequila and chamoy, a pickled-fruit condiment.

3714 14th St., NW

Pair standout street-style tacos with hibiscus margaritas or mezcal-and-prickly-pear cocktails at this Columbia Heights joint from two Mexico City natives.

98 District Sq., SW

One of the signature drinks at the Wharf’s sleek Mexican dining room is its frozen mango-ginger margarita.

401 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s famed salt-air margarita (also available with a pomegranate twist) is a staple at this mod-Mex institution in Penn Quarter, which is known for its extensive library of tequilas and mezcals.

43 N St., NW

The notch-above Tex-Mex cafe offers agave-sweetened and spicy draft margaritas, but don’t miss the seasonal infusions, including one drink made with freshly juiced Granny Smith apples.

Multiple Virginia locations

Victor Albisu’s taquerias put cheffy touches on their margaritas, with accents like wood-fired pineapple or strawberry and cilantro.

3710 14th St., NW;

8145 Baltimore Ave., College Park

Owners Mirna and Dio Montero serve up margaritas with strawberry-habanero foam and mezcal Negronis alongside dishes from their native Puebla.

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington;

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

This pair of casual Mexican restaurants offers strawberry, mango, jalapeño, and classic margaritas by the glass or pitcher.

Looking for more places where you can eat on the water? Head to washingtonian.com/waterfrontdining for a map of every waterfront restaurant in the region.

This article is featured in the May 2021 issue

Join the conversation!