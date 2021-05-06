9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Still trying to find the season’s most in-demand shot? Stop by The Reach at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., NW) today, May 6, from 4 to 8 PM. There, you can get your dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and then grab a free beer from Solace Brewing Co. This is a walk-up clinic, and no appointments are necessary.

Jazz pizza is back at A Baked Joint (430 K St., NW) on Friday, May 7. The Blue Dot Jazz Troupe will perform on the patio from 5:30 to 8 PM. Order a pizza (we hear one tastes like spinach-and-artichoke dip), then grab a patio seat.

Paolo Dungca and Tom Cunanan, chef/owners of downtown DC fast-casual spot Pogiboy (1110 Vermont Ave., NW) are inviting guest chefs from another Filipino place—NYC’s Tradisyon— to cook with them all weekend. Stop in Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9.

Shop local vendors at 3 Stars Brewing Co. (6400 Chillum Pl., NW) on Saturday, May 8. If you’re looking for last-minute gifts for mom, there’s a little bit of everything: vinyls, jewelry, macarons, to-go cocktails, aromatherapy and more. The pop-up will run from 3 to 6 PM.

Still need Mother’s Day plans (it’s Sunday, May 9)? You can try to score seating at one of these brunch spots, or opt for a to-go kit.

Sunday, May 9, Immigrant Food (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) will host Leo Rue, a Colombian acoustic reggae singer-songwriter who will perform from 12 to 2 PM. A Mother’s Day special, the Empowered Croque Madame (the traditional sandwich upgraded with pastrami and truffled mushrooms), is available all weekend.

Miss Cinco de Mayo? There are still specials available through the weekend. At Georgetown newcomer Donahue (1338 Wisconsin Ave., NW), chef Antonio Burrell is offering a $65 seven-course tasting menu with foie gras tacos and lemongrass-coconut arroz con leche. Over in Capitol Hill, Mexican restaurant Paraiso (1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is serving a $35 prix-fixe menu, with seafood aguachile and a choice of tacos. Both menus are available through Sunday, May 9.

Like it hot? Get a DIY hot sauce kit from Cultivate the City. Choose from ingredients like ghost peppers, ground cherries, and lemon drop peppers. Kits are $30 and you can pick them up on Sunday, May 9 at H Street Farms (910 Bladensburg Rd., NE) between 11 AM and noon.

Hong Kong-inspired Columbia Heights restaurant Queen’s English (3410 11 St., NW) is hosting a series of tastings called “wine travels.” On Sunday, May 9, the patio event will spotlight pours from Austria and Hungary. The tasting, $42 per person, runs from 5 to 6:15 PM.