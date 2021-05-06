Take a Look at the Insane Luxury Condos Coming to Phase Two of the Wharf

The second phase of the Wharf, under construction since 2019, will bring another half-mile of mixed-use development to the glitzy waterfront destination when it finishes in 2022. Among the new additions: Amaris, a 96-unit, 12-story condo building, with amenities like an indoor saltwater lap pool, a “spa suite” with private treatment rooms, and a car elevator that will take residents’ vehicles down into the garage.

The residences will all have outdoor balconies or terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows for taking in views of the Washington Channel, plus high-end finishes such as honed marble countertops, custom Italian cabinetry, and white oak floors. One-bedrooms will start at $690,000, with nearly 6,000-square-foot penthouses reaching all the way up to $12 million-plus.

On the ground floor, the building will have 16,000 square feet of retail and open onto a new 1.5-acre park called the Green. Amaris will open its sales gallery by appointment next month, though the condos won’t actually be completed until the end of next year.

Also coming to the Wharf’s second phase: new headquarters for the Atlantic, the law firm Williams & Connolly, a Pendry hotel, and lots of retail and public space.

Here’s an early look at the future Amaris condos.

