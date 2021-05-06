  • Trending Now in Real Estate
  • Real Estate
  • Realtors
Real Estate

Take a Look at the Insane Luxury Condos Coming to Phase Two of the Wharf

The priciest penthouses will cost more than $12 million.

Written by
| Published on
Renderings courtesy of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront.

The second phase of the Wharf, under construction since 2019, will bring another half-mile of mixed-use development to the glitzy waterfront destination when it finishes in 2022. Among the new additions: Amaris, a 96-unit, 12-story condo building, with amenities like an indoor saltwater lap pool, a “spa suite” with private treatment rooms, and a car elevator that will take residents’ vehicles down into the garage.

The residences will all have outdoor balconies or terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows for taking in views of the Washington Channel, plus high-end finishes such as honed marble countertops, custom Italian cabinetry, and white oak floors. One-bedrooms will start at $690,000, with nearly 6,000-square-foot penthouses reaching all the way up to $12 million-plus.  

On the ground floor, the building will have 16,000 square feet of retail and open onto a new 1.5-acre park called the Green. Amaris will open its sales gallery by appointment next month, though the condos won’t actually be completed until the end of next year.

Also coming to the Wharf’s second phase: new headquarters for the Atlantic, the law firm Williams & Connolly, a Pendry hotel, and lots of retail and public space.

Here’s an early look at the future Amaris condos.

A valet will drive residents’ cars into the elevator, which will then take the vehicles to the garage.
Indoor saltwater lap pool.

Best Real Estate Stories of the Week

Love DMV real estate? Us too!  Sign up here for our weekly Real Estate e-newsletter.
Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a possible wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day