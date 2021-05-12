4 Nearby Strands of Sand

Sandy Point State Park

On this mile-long beach near Annapolis, you can gaze out onto the Chesapeake—and smugly watch traffic crawl on the Bay Bridge heading to and from the ocean. See dnr.maryland.gov. Distance from DC: 40 miles.

Flag Ponds Nature Park

This Southern Maryland beach is nirvana for fossil hunters, who comb the sand and surf for prehistoric sharks’ teeth. Go to calvertparks.org/fpp.html. Distance from DC: 53 miles.

Gunpowder Falls State Park

The park’s Hammer-man Area has a 1,500-foot-long beach along the wide Gunpowder River. The park can reach capacity on weekends and holidays. See dnr.maryland.gov. Distance from DC:56 miles.

Hunting Creek Lake

This 75-acre manmade lake in Maryland’s Cunningham Falls State Park offers two beaches. Take a short hike from South Beach to the park’s 78-foot-high waterfall. See dnr.maryland.gov. Distance from DC:66 miles.

