10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Buzzing over the cicadas? To mark the occasion, Silver Branch Brewing Co. (8401 Colesville Rd. #150, Silver Spring) is offering BREW’D X, a limited edition beer. Though the cans quickly sold out, the IPA is still available on tap this weekend, as are copies of the label. Pints are $7.50, or you can fill up a growler for $16. Taproom hours are 3 to 10 PM today, May 13; noon to 11 PM on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15; and 11 AM to 9 PM on Sunday, May 16.

Tonight, May 13 at 7:30 PM, Craft Beer Cellar DC (301 H St., NE) is hosting a virtual tasting with Virginia’s Wheatland Spring Farm & Brewery. It will feature three beers: a mild citrus lager, an unfiltered German Pilsner, and an oaky ale. Tickets cost $30, and the beers are available for both pickup and delivery.

The summer-long Curbside Cookout starts this weekend at The Station at Riverdale Park (6621 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park). The pop-up eatery will host Shell Shack, Dogs on the Curb and Trini Vibez by Kalu both Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 from noon to 8 PM. Orders can be placed in advance.

Race to Lost Ark Distilling (9570 Berger Rd., Columbia) for specials in honor of Saturday’s Preakness. It’s debuting two new cocktails, the Black Eyed Susan ($9) and Orange Crush ($8), as well as a mint julep ($9). Hang around for live music on Friday, May 15 (from 5 to 8 PM) and Saturday, May 15 (2 to 5 PM). The drink specials are available both days.

Ballston is hosting its second annual Quarterfest Crawl on Saturday, May 15. More than 15 neighborhood restaurants will give out free samples, as well as food and drink specials. There’s also a neighborhood-wide scavenger hunt, live performances from local artists, and oversized games. The festival runs from noon until 7 PM.

Get a taste of the South on Saturday, May 15 at Bayou Bakery’s (1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington) Crawfish Boil. Chef David Guas, a New Orleans native, is hosting his annual festivities, which include a live band. The $35 ticket gets you two pounds of crawfish, potatoes, corn, coleslaw, cornbread and a mini-muffaletta. For $15, you can get the takeout version: one pound of crawfish, potatoes, and corn. Drink specials that include wine, White Claw, and frozen daiquiris are $3 to $12, and a bucket of brews starts at $10. The event goes from 2 to 4 PM.

Journey through Bordeaux on Saturday, May 15 with a virtual tasting hosted by Flight Wine School. You’ll explore the region through seven wines (one white, six reds), and learn what makes them special. The $150 ticket is for two, and it includes a wine bag with all seven selections. Pick up your wine from Flight Wine Bar (777 Sixth St., NW) on Friday from 4 to 9 PM or on Saturday after 3:30 PM.

Brunch is back this weekend at Dupont Circle’s pretty Pembroke (1500 New Hampshire Ave., NW) and Georgetown newcomer Donahue (1338 Wisconsin Ave., NW). Taylor Burlingame, the Pembroke’s new chef, is serving up an eclectic mix: pancakes, an egg white frittata, corned-beef hash, avocado toast, pork belly steamed buns, falafel and more. You can also build your own mimosa. That brunch runs both Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 9 AM to 2:30 PM.At Donahue, chef Antonio Burrell is offering brunch starting Sunday, May 16. The menu includes ricotta-and-red-fruit toast, and lobster chopped salad with a 63 degree egg. There are DIY mimosas, too.

Glover Park Grill (2505 Wisconsin Ave NW) is launching its summer series, Jazz on the Terrace, on Sunday, May 16. Grab a half-priced bottle of wine with (or without) dinner, take a seat on the terrace, and check out performances from local jazz musicians. It’ll run every Sundayfrom 5 to 8 PM.