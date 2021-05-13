Cane Chef Peter Prime Is Opening an African-Influenced Trinidadian Restaurant on 14th Street

DC loyalists have grumbled in recent years over the influx of chains and out-of-town restaurateurs opening on 14th Street, Northwest. Some great news, to the contrary: the owners of beloved H Street Trinidadian spot Cane are opening a new restaurant at 2017 14th Street, Northwest (formerly New York-based cocktail bar Quarter + Glory, which shuttered in 2018). Chef Peter Prime, who operates the Caribbean hotspot with sister Jeanine Prime, says they’re not yet ready to release a name but that the concept will be somewhat different than Cane—popular for its street-style fare like jerk wings, doubles, and whole snapper escovitch.

“It will definitely focus more on the African influences in Trinidadian food. I’m going to give myself a little more license to explore,” Prime says. “You’ll definitely see more callaloo on the menu. There’s also a bigger kitchen and more room.”

The core team behind the restaurant will remain the same as Cane, though Prime says he’s working on some “exciting partnerships” with talents in DC’s bar scene to develop the cocktails and beverage program (Cane, due to its very cozy size, keeps things fairly simple with rum drinks). The H Street spot has been operating through the pandemic as takeout-only—again, due to size. But Prime says he hopes to return to indoor dining around the time DC moves to full capacity on May 21.

“Cane has been transformed, it’s a big takeout machine. We have boxes everywhere. We have to rethink everything,” says Prime. “I’m exciting to cook for people that I can see.”

As for 14th Street, Prime says they’re angling for a summer opening after a full revamp of the former speakeasy-style bar space.

“I’ve spent a lot of time walking around [the neighborhood] trying to get a feel for it. It’s very different than the 14th Street I knew when I started cooking in DC at Leopold’s [Kafe] and Citronelle. Marvin’s was always a great spot, and Patty Boom Boom’s—it’s a neighborhood I really love. I’m excited to create a fun, inclusive space with great food.”

