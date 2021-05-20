With most Covid-related restrictions loosening in DC tomorrow, May 21, ABRA has released updated guidances about what’s now allowed in restaurants and bars. Restaurants, taverns, hotels, and private clubs can operate at 100 percent capacity starting tomorrow, while nightclubs and multipurpose facilities can operate at up to 50 percent capacity, and move to 100 percent on June 11. Here are the other activities that can resume tomorrow:
- Dancing
- Standing receptions
- Cocktail hours
- Buffets
- Self-serving stations
- Standing recreational activities like playing pool and ping pong, bowling, and throwing axes or darts
- Sitting at a staffed bar
- Indoor and outdoor live entertainment
- BYOB
- Drinking indoors without purchasing a food item
- Serving food and alcohol to standing customers
- Pub crawls