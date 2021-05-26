So What’s the Plan for Pride?

Capital Pride is scaling up its June events in response to loosened restrictions in DC, most notably holding the Capital Pride Honors in person at Compass Coffee in Ivy City.

The Honors will be held Friday, June 11, the same day large venues are able to resume normal operations at full capacity. Where the Honors was originally set to be a hybrid event, Capital Pride now plans to host it in person with a party following the ceremony, says Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance. The honorees have not yet been announced.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our community together in a more traditional way for that event, and also in a safe way for members to begin to reconnect as the community reopens” Bos says.

Billed this year as the Colorful Pridemobile Parade, the popular event will make its parade route public the week of the event. It was previously not published to keep people from gathering unsafely, Bos said, but the route will soon be available for those who choose to gather and watch.

“We will definitely be hitting some key parts that are traditionally on the Pride Parade route, in addition to other areas that unfortunately aren’t on the parade route,” Bos said.

The Colorful Fest, an event slated for October listed on the official schedule, is not a backup Pride, Bos said.

“We’re looking to launch a new annual event in the fall,” Bos said. “It is not a rescheduled Pride of any sort. It would be, hopefully, a new tradition.”