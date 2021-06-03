7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

To celebrate Pride, HipCityVeg (712 Seventh St., NW and 1300 Connecticut Ave., NW) is offering a Love Shake —a pink strawberry shake with rainbow and glitter sprinkles—all month long. 10 percent of the its sales will be donated to Whitman-Walker and SMYAL.

Capital Harvest on the Plaza returns to the Reagan Building (13th St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Friday, June 4. The weekly farmer’s market is open from 11 AM to 3 PM, and there will be roughly a dozen local vendors.

In honor of National Doughnut Day, all five District Doughnut locations are offering a special menu on Friday, June 4, with samples of the shop’s summer flavors. Friday’s limited menu includes the Hello Dolly (with toasted coconut, graham cracker streusel, chocolate chips and a pecan butterscotch drizzle); Pina Colada (featuring crushed pineapple glaze, toasted coconut and a maraschino cherry); and Chocolate Waffle Cone (with milk chocolate glaze, waffle pieces and a chocolate ganache drizzle).

The 12th annual Taste of Del Ray is back from Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6. The 13 participating restaurants are offering $5 tastes, which can be had for takeout or dining in. With a $5 registration fee, get access to an online ballot and vote for your favorite eats to win the People’s Choice Award.

The Yards (355 Water St., SE) is hosting its first ever Garden Party this weekend. Socially-distanced, floral-themed pods will be arranged on the Sun Deck, each set to accommodate six to eight guests. The pods are by reservation only and available for 90-minute windows starting Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6. Tickets are $25 per person (that includes two drink tickets). Only food from Yards restaurants are allowed in the pods, and it’s recommended that you place pick-up orders in advance.

The Taste of Springfield Festival is on Saturday, June 5, featuring local vendors, and live music and entertainment. Vendors include Two Smooth Dudes Food Truck; Uncle Fred’s BBQ; and more Fairfax eateries. The event is open from noon to 5 PM at the Springfield Town Center (6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield; in the Frontier Drive parking lot near Nordstrom Rack and Target). Tickets are available both online and in-person.

Celebrate Philippine Independence Day at Dacha Navy Yard (79 Potomac Ave., SE) on Sunday, June 6 starting at 1 PM. Tickets cost $125 and include a six-course tasting box with cuisine from local Filipino chefs, dessert, a cocktail or mocktail, and a shirt. The boxes are available for pick-up and dine-in. For those sticking around, there will be giveaways and raffles to raise money that will help Filipinos in the United States get access to legal aid.