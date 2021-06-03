All-You-Can-Eat Crabs and Crushes Return to Union Market for the Summer

You don’t need to drive to the Bay to get cracking this summer. All-you-can-eat Chesapeake crab feasts are back at Union Market thanks to Lucky Buns chef Alex McCoy, who’s launching his annual summertime pop-up on Friday, June 18. Lucky’s Crab House will take over the huge outdoor patio outside the NoMa food hall Friday through Sunday, and will run through early fall.

McCoy got his start in the restaurant industry during college, when he worked at Price’s Seafood in Havre de Grace, Maryland. The menu for Lucky’s is inspired by the no-frills fare: all-you-can-eat local Bay crabs (steamed on site), plus chicken, corn, slaw, potato salad and more for $50 per person. McCoy’s crab seasoning is also a nod to Price’s. The black pepper-heavy blend is made with J.O. seasoning—many crab houses prefer the family-run Baltimore company’s spice to Old Bay. A bar will pour crushes, dark n’ stormys, local beers, and plenty of Boh.

Crabs aren’t the only new thing at Union Market. 2Fifty Central Texas Style Barbecue, a popular wood-smoked ‘cue company based in Riverdale Park, Maryland, just opened a stall inside the market with a small menu of pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, ribs, smoked sausage, and a few sides.

Reservations at Lucky’s Crab House for two-hour time slots are available via Resy, starting at 5 PM on Friday and at 11 AM on Saturday and Sunday. Last seating is 9 PM.

Join the conversation!