Everything You Need to Know About Capital Pride Street Closures This Weekend

Capital Pride is back, and while there won’t be a traditional Pride Parade, the Capital Pride Alliance will be hosting its first ever Colorful Pridemobile Parade this Saturday, June 12. This event will consist of brightly decorated vehicles following the official Pridemobile trolley. Be forewarned: This year Capital Pride won’t be setting up any portable bathrooms for spectators.

While the Capital Pride Alliance won’t be announcing the list of locations until later this week, MPD has released a list of streets that will be closed to traffic and parking on Saturday.

The following streets will be unavailable for parking on Saturday from 6 AM to 6 PM:

P Street from 23rd Street to Dupont Circle, NW

20th Street from Q Street to O Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from DuPont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 18th Street to DuPont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from N Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Sunderland Place to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from O Street to Dupont Circle, NW

13th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Ave, NW

E Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to D Street, NW

From 12 PM until 3 PM on Saturday, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Dupont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Logan Circle, NW

13th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 12th to 14th Street, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW