DC Restaurants And Bars Will No Longer Have to Collect Information for Contact Tracing

The change goes into effect June 11, along with the full reopening of nightclubs.

Many pandemic features are ongoing at restaurants, including streetery seating. Pictured: private outdoor spaces at St. Anselm. Photograph by Danny Kim.

The last of the Covid-era restrictions for DC restaurants and bars will lift this week. The city’s liquor board voted unanimously today to end the requirement that food and drink establishments offer a reservation system and collect contact-tracing information. The change will go into effect on Friday, June 11, nightlife advocate Mark Lee reports.

The phased-out rules coincide with the broader opening up of the going-out scene. Nightclubs—which remained closed during most of the pandemic and are currently limited to 50-percent capacity—will be able to operate without restrictions beginning Friday. Restaurants and bars have been able to operate normally as of May 21.

About 52 percent of District resident are now partially or fully vaccinated, and the city has reported a 37 percent decline in new cases over the past week.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

