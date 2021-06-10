7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill) wants you to stop and smell the rosé this summer. Beginning today, June 10, the La Fête du Rosé pop-up bar will serve its signature rosé and frosé every Thursday and Saturday. The rosé cart will be open from 3 to 11 PM on Thursdays and 4 PM to midnight on Saturdays.

Downtown DC lounge dLeña ROJA is opening on Friday, June 11 beneath dLeña (476 K St., NW, Suite D), the latest DC restaurant from Richard Sandoval. The 14-page beverage menu includes more than 250 tequilas and over 50 mezcals.

It’s soccer season! Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) is showing select UEFA Euro Cup games in partnership with certain countries’ embassies. There are five games this weekend, spread from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13, but the tournament and specials extend into July.

District Doughnut rolls out its Pride doughnut for this weekend only. The Funfetti-and-rainbow-buttercream-topped confection will be available at all five of the shop’s locations on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13. Pick it up in stores or preorder online.

Bourbon Steak inside Georgetown’s Four Seasons hotel (2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) is celebrating Pride with a $40 bottomless rosé brunch on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13. Sip rosé or Champagne while filling up on bourbon French toast, steak and eggs, or king crab benedict. DJ Tezrah and DJ Farah Flosscett will perform, with drag appearances by KC B Yonce and Logan Stone. A portion of the proceeds from each brunch will benefit the Equality Chamber of Commerce.

The Capital Pride Alliance’s Taste of Pride Brunch is on Sunday, June 13. Eleven participating restaurants—including Le Diplomate, Officina and Tico— will serve food and drink specials.

Culture House (700 Delaware Ave., SW) is hosting a pop-up market on Sunday, June 13. It will showcase local vendors, food options, and a beer and wine garden. Look for a pouched coconut-rum cocktail from Colada Shop and offerings from B. Lin Catering and rice-ball-maker Lei Musubi. It’ll run from noon to 5 PM.