Check Out DC Artists at the Anacostia Arts Center This Summer

Anacostia Arts Center, the multi-use arts space in the Anacostia Historic District, is launching new exhibitions for this summer that will highlight Black DC artists. There are five galleries, plus a lounge, cafe, and shops. Here’s what to look for:

14th Annual East of the River Show

Runs from June 12 to July 24.

The Center’s parent organization ARCH Development is partnering with the Black Artists of DC (BADC) for a month-long show dedicated to east-of-the-river talent. Co-curated by artists Terence Nicholson, Zoma Wallace, Zsudayka Nzinga Terrell, and Jess Randolph, the exhibit will feature the visual art of 14 DC creatives. Register online for free to attend the opening ceremony, and check out the full line-up of artists on the website’s event page.

Outterman vs innerMAN by BK Adams

Runs from June 12 to July 23.

BK Adams, a DC-based artist known for boldly colorful paintings and sculptures, will show his work at the Honfleur Gallery. His art has been featured at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum and the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture. Register online for free to attend the opening ceremony, or visit during regular hours.

Join the conversation!