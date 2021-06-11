Is Live Music Back? Here Are Four Concerts You Won’t Be Going To Tonight (Because They’re Sold Out).

The District is fully reopening today. That means folks can finally experience live music indoors and hit up those grungy clubs again. It is no surprise that most people will want to hit the streets tonight, despite the rainy weather. However, not all good things come to those who wait. Several events happening tonight are sold out, particularly concerts and shows. Here are four concerts that you will be missing out on tonight (if you didn’t plan ahead).

Zedd at Echostage

Zedd’s performance tonight will the first in a star-studded lineup to kick off their summer reopening. The last time the Grammy-award winning DJ performed in DC was at The Anthem in October 2019. It is clear to see why Zedd’s show has already sold out. However, you shouldn’t worry about missing Zedd while he’s here because he will also be performing tomorrow at Echostage.

Moneybagg Yo at Bliss Nightclub

Bliss Nightclub is celebrating its re-grand opening tonight with a performance by top-charting rapper Moneybagg Yo. Given that Bliss is a local favorite amongst DC’s young folks, it’s no question that the club’s first events post-pandemic craze would be sold out. General admission tickets are sold out, but you can still grab a VIP Express Entry ticket for 200 bucks. However, it may be better to sit this one out and save your money for a cheaper concert ticket another day.

Amy Helm at The Hamilton Live

No one loves snazzy venues like Washingtonians. That’s why you’re most likely one of the unlucky people who aren’t going to watch folk singer Amy Helm perform at The Hamilton Live tonight. At least, you can still grab dinner at The Hamilton tonight.

White Ford Bronco at Union Stage

The beloved local ’90s cover band White Ford Bronco is returning to Union Stage after a year and a half to celebrate the return of (indoor) live music to DC. Tickets unfortunately sold out this weekend, but there are still tickets available for tomorrow night’s performance if you’re worried about missing White Ford Bronco perform.