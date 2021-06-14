Salt & Sundry Is Launching a Bethesda Pop-Up

Soon Montgomery County folks won’t have to trek into DC to get their Salt & Sundry fix. The lifestyle and home decor group is opening a pop-up in Bethesda Row in early August.

It’ll be the third Salt & Sundry location—the group has a flagship store on 14th Street, as well as a spot in Union Market. Owner Amanda McClements launched the business over 10 years ago, and she’s also behind the Logan Circle plant shop Little Leaf and the Eckington events space The Sun Room.

The pop-up will have many of the same goods that Salt & Sundry is known for—think pieces from independent makers like bar accessories, greeting cards, or jewelry—as well as plants for sale from Little Leaf.

While the Bethesda pop-up is only slated to run for seven months as of now, McClements says her company may look for a permanent Bethesda space if all goes well. Keep your eyes peeled for a set opening date, as well as news about a launch party.

Salt & Sundry; 7126 Bethesda Lane

Join the conversation!