13 DC-Area Cyber Monday Deals That Support Local Businesses

Amazon, Best Buy, and other big-name retailers aren’t the only ones with Cyber Monday deals. Several DC-area businesses and organizations have them too. Find the perfect holiday gift and shop local with these deals:

Smithsonian Institution

The deal: Receive 25 percent off your entire purchase by using the code MONDAY. We’re eyeing this History of the World by Map book, this delightfully floral robe, and this Yayoi Kusama pumpkin coin purse.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

The deal: Use code HOLIDAY20 to receive 20 percent off your entire purchase in the online gift shop, where you’ll find items such as this holiday jam gift set, these dipped-by-hand beeswax candles, and this cookbook from a beloved Virginia bakery.

The Kennedy Center

The deal: Save up to 50 percent on select shows, such as A Soldier’s Play, the Ballet Hispánico: Doña Perón, and Handel’s Messiah. You’ll access the deal when selecting seats online.

Mosaic Theater Company

The deal: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY35 to receive 35 percent off on tickets to any weekday performance during the theater company’s 2022-23 season.

Washington Nationals

The deal: When you buy any 2023 season plan, you’ll get on-field passes to watch batting practice. For each seat included in your plan, you’ll receive one on-field practice pass (i.e., if there are three seats in your plan, you’ll receive three passes).

White House Historical Association

The deal: Use the password HHPr0m02022 to access the following landing page where you’ll be able to access free shipping and 15 percent off on this year’s White House Christmas ornament. Or, get free shipping with all other purchases using the code FREESHIP22.

DC Bike Ride

The deal: Registration for the annual bike ride event—set to happen on Sept. 9 next year—alone usually costs $65 for adults. However, for $58, this holiday deal gets you registration and a DC Bike Ride Flag long-sleeve shirt with free shipping. The deal, which lasts until Dec. 14, will appear on the “Buy Tickets” page.

The Sill plant nursery

The deal: Save up to 45 percent on plant gifts, such as this aloe Christmas carol and this large fiddle leaf fig tree, at the Bethesda shop’s website.

HOBO leather goods

The deal: The Annapolis-based leather goods store, which recently opened in Georgetown, is currently offering an extra 50 percent off sale items and 25 percent off full-price items. Use the code CYBERMONDAY.

The Shoe Hive in Old Town

The deal: Receive 20 percent off the entire website, where you’ll find some of the Alexandria shop’s high-end clothing, shoes, and accessories. The deal appears at checkout.

Take Care spa

The deal: Spend $150 on a qualifying purchase on the Georgetown spa’s website and you’ll receive a 14-piece green beauty gift set, which contains three full-size items and is valued at $200, according to the spa.

Terratorie Maps + Goods

The deal: Use the code SHOPSMALL20 to save 20 percent on Terratorie’s colorful DC neighborhood maps. Plus, enjoy free shipping.

Marcella Kriebel, local art and illustrations

The deal: You’ve likely seen Marcella Kriebel’s delightful watercolor paintings of fruits and veggies at farmers’ markets around the region. Right now, her website is offering a free print or towel when you buy three.