Outdoor Movies, Sweet Recipes, and the AFI Docs Film Festival: Things to Do in DC, June 21-23

Happy Monday y’all!

We’ve got chocolate making, AFI Docs, and outdoor movies.

See a new documentary about Naomi Osaka.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Sweet tooth: Common Good City Farm in Le Droit Park is hosting a special class dedicated to making chocolate ganache. Artisanal chocolatier Christina Kim, who runs Secret Cacao Garden, will direct participants to create honey- or maple-infused ganache, beginning with a cacao ceremony. Everyone will leave with two jars of the good stuff that they can take home. Monday 6/22 at 6 PM; $45, buy tickets here.

So much to see: The AFI Docs Film Festival kicks off this week with a hybrid model for audiences to watch from their own homes or attend in-person screenings at AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring. On opening night, catch the world premiere of Naomi Osaka, about the tennis star’s pivotal years owning top international competitions; following the screening will be a Q&A with director Garrett Bradley. Other highlights include We the People, the animated civics series executive produced by the Obamas, and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. Tuesday 6/22 through Sunday 6/27; Prices vary, find out more here.

Good taste: The Queer Cookies Cookbook is a collection of poetry by queer writers with a special addition—an accompanying cookie recipe inspired by the verses. Curated by Regie Cabico and Tyler French, the book features Washington-area poets Angelique Palmer, Marlena Chertock, Patience Sings, and Rasha Abdulhadi; In this virtual book talk from Loyalty Bookstores, the writers will chat about how and why they paired sweets and stories. Tuesday 6/22 at 8 PM; Free, register here.

Keep the Pride party going: Head to Hotel Zena for a rooftop drag bash featuring two queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race: LaLa Ri and Tatianna. See various drag performers onstage and dance to tracks from DJ Tezrah all evening. Wednesday 6/23 at 7 PM; $45 (a portion of proceeds will go to Casa Ruby), buy tickets here.

Vibe outside: Part of the Wharf’s Wednesday concert series, Baltimore band Jah Works will hit the Transit Pier stage this week with its mix of reggae and rock. Wednesday 6/23 at 7 PM; Free, learn more here.

Now streaming: In her autobiographical play Where We Belong, indigenous playwright Madeline Sayet shares the challenges she faced in her PhD program studying Shakespeare in England and the lessons she learned about the lasting impact of genocide and colonialism. The one-woman show is available to watch online from Woolly Mammoth Theatre in collaboration with the Folger Shakespeare Library. Watch now through July 11; $21, buy tickets here.

Under the stars: A swath of outdoor movie options have popped up around DC for the summer, from drive-in theaters to neighborhood plazas. Watch Black Panther outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Girls Trip on the Wharf’s pier, Cruella at Union Market, and more.

In the stacks: If you’re eager to get back to book browsing IRL, take a look at this list of reopened libraries and bookstores that are waiting for you to return.

Something fun:

To the dads who work too hard.

Yesterday was Father’s Day, did you do anything exciting? I want to take a second here to shout-out my own inspiring Papi. This weekend we had the chance to hang out in the gorgeous Catskills area and not only was it great to get into the woodsy region, it actually felt like an extremely normal trip! I was thrilled to spend time with him and it was great to see him actually take a break (we’re both workaholics). We grilled fish, played music, visited charming small towns, and even went swimming in a nearby creek. After more than a year of growing closer in the pandemic, I’m really grateful that we could celebrate together. A couple months ago he went through a major health scare and our family has still been recovering, so the trip was extra special in light of his struggles. However, I can count myself lucky—I also have friends who have recently lost their fathers to Covid and other health issues, and I know this weekend was difficult. Here’s to all the fathers, father-figures, and parents who deserve all the praise.

