Chill Out With Frozen Desserts From These New DC-Area Ice Cream Shops

Jarabe Gourmet Pops

Pop-ups in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The roving popsicle purveyor travels between Latin food hall La Cosecha and farmers markets around DC, offering Mexican-style paletas and shaved ice from the vibrant pink cart. Popsicles include sunny pineapple, turmeric latte, and even a boozy papaya option.

Kyoto Matcha

967 Rose Ave., North Bethesda, 33 Maryland Ave., Rockville, 10045 Baltimore National Pike., Ellicott City

Green tea everything is on the menu at the matcha shop, which opened a stand this spring in North Bethesda’s the Block food hall. The soft-serve spot twirls milk and matcha ice cream for an aesthetic—and cooling—treat. You can also order each flavors in a solo swirl.