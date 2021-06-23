DC DMV Will Resume Walk-in Service…On July 19

Walk-in service will return to the DC Department of Motor Vehicles on July 19—more than six weeks after the city began enforcing parking regulations again. People should absolutely follow parking laws, but there’s one huge problem : It’s not easy to get an appointment with the DMV. So anyone who has trouble getting a temporary registration online, for example, has to try to get an appointment, and appointments are hard to come by.

Some help will arrive eventually: Adjudication Services will restart walk-in service on July 19, and all service centers will begin accepting walk-ins the next day. In addition, the office and inspection station at 95 M Street, Southwest, will offer weekend hours on Sundays: July 3, 11, 18, and 27.

If your license has expired during the pandemic, the DMV says, you’ll have to renew it before September 9.