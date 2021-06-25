SoulCycle’s Outdoor Pop-Up at Union Market Is Closing

The outdoor SoulCycle pop-up at Union Market will close June 30. The exercise company will begin hosting indoor classes at its Mount Vernon Triangle location July 1, and is already hosting indoor classes at its Clarendon and Bethesda locations. Its website lists its 14th Street, Georgetown, and West End locations as “reopening soon.”

The group launched its SoulOutside series last summer as Covid cases were climbing. The Union Market pop-up came to DC in September, and offered bikes spaced 10-feet-apart and silent disco-style headphones.

While the DC location is going away, SoulCycle still has several SoulOutside locations across the country listed as operating on its website. And for anyone still nervous about heading to a class indoors, there are plenty of spots across the DC area still hosting classes outdoors and virtually.

