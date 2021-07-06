Lots of live music, Bingo, and spirit samplings: Things to Do in DC, July 6-7

Happy Tuesday, and welcome back to the work week!

We’ve got a lot of live music options, free Bingo and a few spirit samplings.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Family fun: Bingo is back at Union Market on Tuesday. The weekly game night is in partnership with DC Fray and runs from 6-7 PM. Grab a beer and a Bingo sheet, and hope luck is in your favor to win some prizes. Tuesday 7/6; Free; find out more here.

Book talk: Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor, will discuss his book “Hatchet Man,” in which he uses his experiences as a DOJ prosecutor to show how former Attorney General William Barr violated the Department’s rules. Honig will be in conversation with his CNN colleague Omar Jimenez at 8 PM in a virtual Politics and Prose event. Tuesday 7/6; Free; find out more here.

Poppin’ Plaza: Now in its 20th season, live music returns to Woodrow Wilson Plaza at the Ronald Reagan Building on Tuesday, and there are free weekday performances from noon-1 PM through Sept 3. Stop by for lunchtime musical flavors like jazz, bluegrass, swing, Latin, country and Go-Go. The U.S. Army Band Brass Quintet kicks off the season on Tuesday, and Kamel Zennia will perform world music on Wednesday. With a ton of lunch options in the building and a ton of seating options outside, it’s a one stop shop. Tuesday 7/6 and Wednesday 7/7; Free; find out more here.

Spirit samplings: WHINO, Arlington’s new restaurant-slash-art-gallery, is launching its social events with the Evolution Craft Brew tasting on Tuesday ($19.95) and Wines of Sicily tasting ($30) on Wednesday. Make a reservation, taste some spirits and take a tour of the 6,200-square-foot space. Tuesday 7/6 and Wednesday 7/7; tickets from $19.95-$30; find out more here.

Design day: Celebrate Italian Design Day on Wednesday with a webinar from the Embassy of Italy at 11:30 AM. Hosted by Italy’s new ambassador to the US, the webinar will feature presentations by the chief design officer at Ferrari, a space architect at MIT Media Lab and an international cooperation delegate at ADI. To exemplify Italy and US relations, there will be five videos on iconic design products in furniture, fashion, food, fitness and automotives. Wednesday 7/7; Free; find out more here.

Live tunes: The Experience Band & Show are bringing their funk, soul, R&B and pop sounds to Tunes in the Triangle on Wednesday. The weekly concert series partnered with Alta Strada, Nama Sushi Bar, Mélange and Nicoletta Italian Kitchen for food and drink specials. Wednesday 7/7; Free; find out more here.

Dinner and a movie: Watch classic films outside on the terrace of Opaline Bar & Brasserie every Wednesday evening while munching on savory-seasoned popcorn or spirited Unicones. Bottomless, Cajun and truffle-flavored popcorn is available for $3, and the Unicones, made with rum, tequila, vodka or non-alcoholic, are $9 each. If you’re hungry for more than a snack, order from the full French-inspired menu. Wednesday 7/7; find out more here.

More live music: Musical duo singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz, formerly known as Mandolin Orange, are back as Watchhouse. In their new musical journey, they’re bringing their bluegrass and folk-filled tunes to Wolf Trap on Wednesday at 8 PM. Wednesday 7/7; Tickets start at $27; find out more here.

Root for the home team: The Nats are away in San Diego facing the Padres both Tuesday and Wednesday, but there are plenty of places around town to watch the games.

Stuff we like: Looking for recommendations of what to read, watch, see or listen to? Check out what we’re excited about in the culture.

Inspire your wardrobe at this fashion funhouse:

My social calendar is more full than it has been in over a year (obviously). After wearing the same exact outfit to three different gatherings, I found myself looking back through the camera roll on my phone to remember how I used to dress in the Before Times. If you’re like me, you’ve been cycling through the same five shirts that look professional from the shoulders up and some variation of comfy pants.

There’s a fun, new way to find your fashion inspiration and get out of this rut. “Inside the Wardrobe” is an interactive, 20,000-square-foot exhibition at Georgetown Park that opens Thursday. After walking through and seeing handmade dresses, interacting with different textiles and viewing a pedal-bike-powered dry cleaner, you can walk down a runway complete with flashing camera lights.

Plus, if you’re worried about things like crazy heat weaves and/or the ocean being on fire, the exhibit also provides advice for taking an eco-friendly approach to your wardrobe.

“Inside the Wardrobe” runs through August 29, and tickets are on sale now.